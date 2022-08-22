"Both of them were s**te" - Tyson Fury reacts to Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2

Tyson Fury reacted to the recent fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Usyk fought 'AJ' for the second time at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20.

Joshua looked much better in the rematch as compared to the first time the pair fought, where Usyk won. However, the Ukrainian was too fast and too smart for the Brit to handle, winning via split decision to retain his belts.

Following the fight, Tyson Fury shared his reaction to the fight, making bold claims and saying he would beat both of them on the same night:

"Be honest with you guys, after watching that, that both of them were s**te. It was one of the worst heavyweight fights I have ever seen, it was bulls**t. I would annihlate them both on the same night, f***ing s**te. Get your f***ing chequebook out coz The Gypsy King is here to stay, Forever!"

Fury is looking to come out of retirement to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed title fight. 'The Gypsy King' had announced his retirement earlier this year in April when he beat Dillian Whyte. Many believed he would come back to fight the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2, with many hoping it would be 'AJ'.

Take a look at the post by Fury:

Oleksandr Usyk calls out Tyson Fury for an Undisputed title fight

Oleksandr Usyk has called out Fury for a fight after outboxing Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian beat 'AJ' for the second time in a row on Saturday and will now look to fight Fury for the WBC Heavyweight title.

'The Cat' currently holds all the other belts in the division and is looking to become the first male fighter to become undisputed in two weight classes.

In his post-fight interview, he called out the Brit for a fight. Here's what he said per Michael Benson on Twitter:

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired. I'm convinced he wants to fight me, I wanna fight him. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

'The Gypsy King' will come out of retirement to fight the Ukrainian. However, he has stated that it will cost them a lot to get him to fight again. The Brit wants one last hurrah before he retires and would like to retire as the undisputed champion.

Take a look at the tweet by Benson:

Oleksandr Usyk: "I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired. I'm convinced he wants to fight me, I wanna fight him. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

