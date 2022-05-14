"A Big Fat L" - Leonard Ellerbe and Michael Montero revoke the Canelo Alvarez v. Floyd Mayweather debate

In a recent back-and-forth on Twitter, Leonard Ellerbe and Michael Montero came to a conclusive answer to the debate between Canelo Alvarez v. Floyd Mayweather.

Montero stated:

"Get ready for a bunch of replies saying, "Canelo had 43 pro fights", "Floyd was 36 years-old", "Canelo weighed more on fight night", etc...Some people are really easy to fool with numbers. It's obvious to any objective observer that Floyd did not fight/beat a prime Canelo."

Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, then replied with the harsh reality of Alvarez's loss, tweeting:

"Anyway you look at it, it's an L. You can twist it, spin it, or debate it, you are still going to come up with the same result. A big fat L."

The discussion was spurred on by a tweet stating that Dmitry Bivol handled Canelo Alvarez best out of all of his past opponents.

Many assumed that the matchup between Bivol and Alvarez would be a solid walk-away win for the latter. However, most of the boxing world was shocked when Bivol took a unanimous decision win and added a second loss to Alvarez's record.

Alvarez was seen as the pound-for-pound greatest. Bivol, meanwhile, had been a dark horse in their matchup. He utlized his height, weight, and reach an advantage to beat the world-wide famous boxer who was seemingly thought to be unbeatable.

Now, fans are comparing the Bivol fight to the Mayweather fight. Meanwhile, many are realizing that Alvarez had not yet entered his prime when he stepped into the ring with 'Money.'

See Ellerbe and Moneto's tweets here:

Leonard Ellerbe @LEllerbe Michael Montero @MonteroOnBoxing

Leonard Ellerbe @LEllerbe Michael Montero @MonteroOnBoxing

Some people are really easy to fool with numbers. It's obvious to any objective observer that Floyd did not fight/beat a prime Canelo. @joematrixtruth Get ready for a bunch of replies saying, "Canelo had 43 pro fights", "Floyd was 36 years-old", "Canelo weighed more on fight night", etc...

Anyway you look at it's an L. You can twist it, spin it, or debate it you still are going to come up with the same result. A big fat L🤷🏾‍♂️

Up next for Canelo Alvarez

A rematch between Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol is likely to be the first fight the former takes to bounce back from his loss. However, fight fans and matchmakers have a slew of options for Alvarez.

A trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin is also on the cards, which is a highly anticipated matchup. With Alvarez having won their rematch after a split draw, though not in totally dominating fashion, fans are excited to see the end of their trilogy.

Alvarez will also likely take on a mandatory challenger at cruiserweight or super middleweight to defend his belts. He has also hinted at a fight with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

It is clear to fans that Canelo Alvarez is a man without fear, and likes to challenge himself. Whatever his next fight may be, he is sure to put on an entertaining show.

