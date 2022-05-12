"It's going to be competitive" - Floyd Mayweather not looking past Don Moore in ring return

Floyd Mayweather is expecting to put on a show against Don Moore this Saturday night.

The pair are set to headline the first Global Titans Fight Series pay-per-view event on Saturday in Dubai. Despite the bout being scheduled to be an exhibition matchup, both men have promised fireworks when they meet on the Burj Al Arab helipad.

Mayweather and Moore have a history, as they previously trained together in the past. With that in mind, both unbeaten boxers have an idea of what to expect when they enter the ring this weekend. Likely that because of the history, Mayweather isn't promising an easy night against Moore.

At the final press conference for their fight on Saturday, the retired boxer said that his goal is to put on a good bout for the fans.

"We'll put on a hell of a show, it's going to be very competitive. That's what we want to give to people, a competitive event, an exciting event. We want everybody cheering, we want everyone happy, because that, of course, is what these brutal sports is about."

Watch Floyd Mayweather discuss his return this weekend below:

Floyd Mayweather discusses his time training with Don Moore

Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore have quite a long history together.

The two men trained together for years, dating back to the beginning of 'Money's career. While Moore never reached the heights of his sparring partner, he still sports a solid 18-0 undefeated professional record.

The wars the two had in the gym likely contributed to their successes inside the ring.

Despite Moore and Mayweather both promising a victory on Saturday, there's a very real respect between them. During their prior press conferences, the two have dealt a great deal of compliments to each other. Their last presser was no different.

During the final press conference, Mayweather discussed his history with Moore, as well as with another former training partner, Badou Jack. Speaking about the bond that the three of them shared, the 45-year-old said:

"Don Moore, as well as Badou Jack, we trained in the gym together. When they were younger than I was, I was already a professional. So I turned professional in 1996, I come from a boxing family, had a great career. But, it's not all about me, it's about all of us as one. Without you guys, there would be no us."

Edited by Harvey Leonard