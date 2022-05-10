Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Don Moore: How to watch it live, time, full card, PPV details, and more

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the squared circle for another exhibition match later this month. ‘Money’ will take on Don Moore on the helipad of one of Dubai’s most glorious hotels, the Burj Al Arab.

Mayweather Jr. ended his professional career in 2017 with a technical knockout victory over MMA superstar Conor McGregor. Since then, he has been putting on exhibition fights to entertain his fans and earn massive paychecks.

In December 2018, Mayweather Jr. stepped out of retirement and took on kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa. The Japanese star's corner threw in the towel in the first round after the former five-division world champion floored the 20-year-old a number of times.

Mayweather Jr. also went the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul during their exhibition bout last June. Now, the 45-year-old is now set to take on Moore, with former UFC champion Anderson Silva among those competing on the undercard.

Mayweather retired with a professional record of 50-0 including 27 knockouts. Meanwhile, 'Dangerous' Moore has a professional record of 18-0-1 with 12 KOs. Moore has not fought since 2016. He mostly fought at featherweight in his active days, while his legendary opponent held world titles in five divisions.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Don Moore details

When is the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Don Moore fight?

The fight will be on Saturday, May 14, with the undercard starting at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET. The main event will be at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET.

Where is the fight?

The match will be held on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 689-feet above ground helipad has served as the venue for several notable events, including the 2005 tennis game between Andre Agassi and Roger Federer, and the bunker shot of golfer Rory McIlroy in 2011.

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live exclusively on pay-per-view service LiveNOW.

Full fight card:

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore (exhibition)

Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado (exhibition)

Badou Jack vs Hany Atiyo (cruiserweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Elhem Mekhaled (women’s super-featherweight)