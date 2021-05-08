How did Floyd Mayweather defeat Conor McGregor?

Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor via tenth-round technical knockout in their crossover boxing match in 2017. The fight is widely regarded as the most high-profile fight in combat sports history. Mayweather improved his undefeated record to 50-0 with the win over McGregor and retired from professional boxing. He has since only competed in an exhibition fight against Rizin Champion Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

Rumors of a potential crossover fight between the biggest names in boxing and MMA floated around for a year. Floyd Mayweather urged Conor McGregor to sign the contract during a March 2017 interview with ESPN. The callout confirmed to fight fans that the bout was indeed in the works.

The much-anticipated bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather took place on August 26, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After a strong start to the fight, Conor McGregor failed to keep up with Mayweather as the fight progressed, and the Irishman was knocked out on the feet in the tenth round.

The bout sold 4.3 million pay-per-views. It is the second-highest buy rate in combat sports history after Mayweather vs Pacquiao that generated 4.6 million pay-per-view buys.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are set to return to competition

The fight against Floyd Mayweather was the only professional boxing match of Conor McGregor's fighting career. The Irishman has hit a rough patch since his return to MMA, losing two of his last three fights.

McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his MMA career against Dustin Poirier in their January 2021 rematch at UFC 257. The pair will fight in the rubber match at UFC 264 pay-per-view event on July 10, 2021. The winner of the bout is most likely to be the next challenger to the lightweight title.

Floyd Mayweather is set to fight YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul in a bizarre boxing exhibition on June 6, 2021. Although Paul has a significant size advantage over Mayweather, the skill gap between the two is vast. At 44 years of age, Floyd Mayweather has shown keen interest in competing in boxing exhibitions against celebrities in 2021, including Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul.