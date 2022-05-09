Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore is the world's first NFT PPV livestream event - How to buy tickets

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore is set to be the world's first PPV Livestream NFT. 'Money' Mayweather is returning to the ring on May 14th. He is taking on the unbeaten Roger Mayweather prospect Don Moore. Moore has trained alongside 'Money' and sparred with him a couple of times.

With less than a week to go for the fight, take a look at how you can buy tickets for it.

Global Titans Fight Series is an NFT-based live-streaming service that offers fans access to behind the scenes videos, livestream access, and other benefits. Here are the benefits NFT owners will receive, according to the Global Titans Fight Series website:

"Competition to win a trip to Dubai Livestream, online event access, collectible 3d crystal tickets. Choose from 8 fighter NFT options, unlockable official fight videos, backstage access exclusive videos and free access to the next global titans! First ever mayweather fight in UAE, first ever fight at the Burj Al Arab debut event."

The NFT costs $113, which basically means fans will have to pay that amount to watch the livestream. The boxing event is taking place on the helipad of the Burj Al-Arab, which also means there won't be a huge crowd attending the event live.

Floyd Mayweather announces the world's first NFT with pay-per-view access

Floyd Mayweather has been very active in the world of NFTs. The former multi-division world champion even has his own collection called the Mayweverse. Ahead of his highly anticipated exhibition match against Don Moore, he announced the world's first NFT that gave buyers PPV access to his fight on May 14:

"A historic moment for sports! The world’s first ever NFT with pay-per-view access is out now! The hottest collectible NFT for Global Titans Dubai is out now. Collect your NFT ticket, don’t miss this."

At 45, 'Money' is making a return to the ring in order to put on a show for the fans. Along with being considered one of the greatest boxers to ever live, he is also considered one of the sport's greatest showmen. Mayweather loves putting on a spectacle for his fans and often trash-talks his opponents endlessly in the build-ups to fights.

