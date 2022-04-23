"A historic moment for sports"- Floyd Mayweather releases world's first-ever NFT with pay-per-view access 

Floyd Mayweather has released the world's first NFT that will give its holders access to a pay-per-view event.

'Money' will be returning to the boxing ring on May 14 to take on former pro-boxer Don Moore in an exhibition bout. The event, being billed as Global Titans Dubai, will include exhibition bouts from the likes of Badou Jack and UFC legend Anderson Silva as well.

The show is set to take place at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. To make it a bit more interesting, the organizers have now released an NFT that will give its holders pay-per-view access to the event.

Mayweather recently took to Twitter to announce the same and wrote:

"A historic moment for sports! The world’s first ever NFT with pay-per-view access is out now! The hottest collectible NFT for Global Titans Dubai is out now. Collect your NFT ticket, don’t miss this."

Floyd Mayweather says he predicted becoming a five-weight world champion

Floyd Mayweather is regarded as one of the best boxers to have ever stepped foot inside the boxing ring. In his illustrious career, 'Money' won world championships across five different weight divisions and then went on to retire with an undefeated pro boxing record of 50-0.

Interestingly, Mayweather has claimed that he predicted he would become a five-division champion at just 17 years old. He recently posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption:

"I predicted when I was 17 years old that that I would win world titles in 5 different weight classes, and as you can see my jacket says legendary. Always believe and speak things into existence. #MayweatherMotivation"

It is worth noting that Floyd Mayweather was already an accomplished boxer at the age of 17. He won a gold medal at the 1994 National Golden Gloves Championships.

Two years later, Mayweather went on to compete at the 1996 Olympic Games but ended up losing the semi-final bout against Serafim Tordorov in a controversial manner. However, this didn't stop 'Money' from achieving unprecedented success in the years to come.

