Floyd Mayweather's next opponent Don Moore opens up on being in Abuja, Nigeria - "It's an amazing feeling"

In a recent Instagram post, Don Moore opened up about being in Abuja, Nigeria for the press conference ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

He captioned his post:

"It's an amazing feeling to be here amongst so many beautiful people."

The 30 second video he posted promotes the 8-round exhibition fight with Mayweather on May 14th, where they will fight in Dubai. Moore stated with confidence:

"I have the blueprint to beat Floyd Mayweather."

The video shows Moore arriving at the airport, posing for pictures with fans, and shadow boxing before the promotional poster of their fight.

Moore has only had one fight since 2013 (DeShaun Williams in 2016). However, as Mayweather's former sparring partner, he is confident he holds the key to defeating the legendary boxer.

Moore's career has spanned from 1999 to 2016, making him a certifiable veteran of the sport. However, the six-year layoff between fights may come as a disadvantage to the boxer. Some notable names he's fought include Paul Reyes, John Hoffman, Reggie Sanders, and Reymundo Hernandez.

See the video here:

Floyd Mayweater vs. Don Moore

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore is taking place on a helicopter pad in Dubai.

Don 'Dangerous' Moore has an undefeated record of 18-0-1, and has not fought since September 2016, as reported by CBS Boxing.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather also boasts an undefeated record of 50-0, and has had two exhibition rounds since retiring in 2018, with Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul.

Ahead of their match on Saturday, Floyd and Moore visited Nigeria for a press conference. It is said to be 'Money's first visit to an African country, and he is set to call the Nigeria Minister of Youth & Sports, Sunday Dare in order to promote the sport.

The start time for the main car is 2pm Eastern Time, with the main event expected to begin around 5pm.

Other names fighting on the card include Delfine Persoon vs. Elhem Mekhaled, Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo, and Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado, which is also an exhibition fight.

For fans interested in watching, the fights can be streamed on FITE.tv and LIVEnow.

