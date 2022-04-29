Announced: Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore press-conference scheduled for 6th May in Nigeria

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring on May 14th for an exhibition bout to take on former pro-boxer Don Moore. With roughly two weeks remaining until the fight, it has been announced that the press-conference of the event will take place in Nigeria on May 6th.

The press-conference is scheduled to kick off at 1 PM local time and will take place at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja, Nigeria.

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding this event for numerous reasons. Not only will it see arguably the greatest boxer of all time return to the ring, the undercard of the event is also stacked. The Dubai Global Titans event will also see the likes of Badou Jack and UFC legend Anderson Silva compete.

Moreover, Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore is set to be a never seen before event and will take place at the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, making it a spectacle worth watching.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore will have only 20 tickets on sale

Mayweather's upcoming bout against Don Moore will have a crowd of only 20 people. While 'Money' has a reputation for attracting massive crowds and filling up arenas, his upcoming exhibition bout certainly won't live up to that.

However, it is not because people aren't interested in seeing Floyd Mayweather fight anymore. The reason for the same lies in the fact that it's not possible to fit a massive crowd on the helipad where the fight is going to take place.

Only 20 tickets have been released for the event. Interestingly, the tickets have been released in the form of an NFT which is available on rarible.com. Fans who wish to attend the event in person will have to pay a premium of 65 ETH i.e., approximately 187,500 USD for each NFT/Ticket.

Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather @keane_frontrow A historic moment for sports! The world's first ever NFT with pay-per-view access is out now!

Although it looks like an absurd amount of money to spend on an event, 10 out of the 20 tickets available have already been sold and we can certainly expect the tickets to sell out soon.

