Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore will have only 20 tickets on sale, here's the price

The highly anticipated return of Floyd Mayweather is set to have only 20 tickets made available to the public.

'Money' will be returning to the boxing ring on May 14th for an exhibition match against former pro-boxer Don Moore. This exhibition is going to be unlike any other boxing match ever seen and will take place on the helipad at the top of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

As one would have assumed, it wouldn't be possible to fit a massive crowd on the helipad. Hence, the organizers of the event have decided to release only 20 tickets for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore event. Interestingly, tickets have been released in the form of an NFT which can only be bought on rarible.com.

Fans who want to experience the never seen before boxing event from the helipad of the Burj Al Arab will need to pay a stupendous amount of money for the ticket. The price for each NFT ticket has been set at 65 ETH, i.e., approximately 187,500 USD. It is worth noting that 10 out of the 20 tickets released have already been sold.

Floyd Mayweather says he predicted becoming a five-weight world champion when he was seventeen

'Money' is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have ever graced the sport of boxing. Mayweather saw unprecedented success in his career and won world championships across five weight classes. He then went on to hang up his gloves and retire from pro-boxing with an undefeated record of 50-0 in 2017.

Interestingly, Floyd Mayweather has claimed that he predicted becoming a five-division champion at the age of 17. It is worth noting that 'Money' was already an accomplished boxer at the time and won a gold medal at the 1994 National Golden Gloves Championships.

In a recently posted picture on Instagram, he said:

"I predicted when I was 17 years old that that I would win world titles in 5 different weight classes, and as you can see my jacket says legendary. Always believe and speak things into existence. #MayweatherMotivation"

