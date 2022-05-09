×
Create
Notifications

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions takes shot at UFC after Tony Ferguson KO loss - "This isn't funny, it's sad"

Tony Ferguson (left) and Jake Paul [Image Courtesy: @ufcbtsport and @mostvaluablepromotions on Instagram]
Tony Ferguson (left) and Jake Paul [Image Courtesy: @ufcbtsport and @mostvaluablepromotions on Instagram]
Jacek Okninski
Jacek Okninski
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 04:30 PM IST
News

Michael Chandler knocking out Tony Ferguson delivered another opportunity for Jake Paul to take a shot at the UFC. Paul's promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, expressed concern for ‘El Cucuy’s well-being following his recent KO loss.

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson was hyped by both fighters as an explosive affair that would feature many striking exchanges. Both men were true to their word as they went toe-for-toe during the opening round. In the early stages of round 2, Chandler rocked ‘El Cucuy’ with a front kick to the face.

Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM https://t.co/8r3b9JMPqC

The photo of Ferguson’s face mid-impact went viral, as did a clip of Chandler’s front kick.

Most Valuable Promotions posted a tweet lamenting that this is the price that fighters pay to fend for their families:

"This isn’t funny. It’s sad. Sad to put your entire life into a sport that leaves you to fend for yourself and your family when it’s through with you. Our thoughts are with Tony Ferguson and every other fighter who keeps fighting to feed their family."
This isn’t funny. It’s sad. Sad to put your entire life into a sport that leaves you to fend for yourself and your family when it’s through with you. Our thoughts are with Tony Ferguson and every other fighter who keeps fighting to feed their family. https://t.co/DuaWX47Ja0

An image showing side-by-side photographs of distorted faces of Tony Ferguson and Frankie Edgar was attached to the post.

Frankie Edgar’s face was captured after receiving a front kick from Marlon Vera at UFC 268. Similar to Ferguson, Edgar also lost by knockout from the strike.

This is another example of Jake Paul’s campaign against Dana White and the UFC’s fighter pay standards. The YouTube superstar has been exchanging verbal blows with the UFC president for some time now, with fighters’ salaries being the main issue.

Jake Paul promises to beat Canelo Alvarez in three years

UFC fighters' pay is not the only focus of Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ has other matters on his mind, like his campaign to fight Canelo Alvarez.

During the lead-up to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's fight at Madison Square Garden, Paul worked alongside Canelo’s manager, Eddie Hearn, on the promotional side of things. While they were both addressing the media, Paul stated that he would beat any member of Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing roster with less than 10 fights on their record.

In the midst of the verbal exchange, ‘The Problem Child’ went as far as stating that he would beat Canelo Alvarez in due time.

MMAFighting: "Just give me a couple of years and I'm coming for your boy Canelo."@JakePaul has his eyes set on boxing's pound-for-pound best 👀Full #TaylorSerrano press conference: youtu.be/UC0HyhlwDto https://t.co/MbCR3M0JXW

In a recent video posted after Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol's WBA (Super) light heavyweight title fight, Paul stated that he could defeat the Mexican boxer in three years.

Jake Paul vowed that he would defeat Canelo in the same way Bivol did.

Also Read Article Continues below
Canelo Alvarez loses BADLY to Dmitry Bivol https://t.co/iE4U0jyjpt

Edited by John Cunningham

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी