Watch: Jake Paul gets laughed at by Nate Diaz for Canelo Alvarez call-out

Nate Diaz laughed when heard that Jake Paul called out Canelo Alvarez.

Before Saturday's fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn addressed the media at Madison Square Garden. During the presser, Hearn stated that there was no way that Paul would become a world champion in boxing.

'The Problem Child' responded by claiming he would beat any Matchroom Boxing roster member who has competed in less than ten professional fights. He even went as far as saying that he'd beat current P4P king Canelo in due time.

During his No-Gi seminar at the Game Up HQ in Las Vegas, Nate Diaz was approached by an ES News reporter, who spoke with him on a wide variety of topics. He informed Diaz of Paul's claim that he'd beat Canelo, which left the UFC fighter visibly amused. Diaz reacted by simply asking, “at what?” and laughed.

Jake Shields on potential Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Jake Paul has been eyeing a potential boxing bout against Nate Diaz for a while now. ‘The Problem Child’ has been lobbying for the UFC to release the Stockton native from his contract.

However, Nate Diaz’s friend and fellow fighter Jake Shields thinks that the younger Diaz sibling might not consider fighting Paul, especially if the proposed purse would be under $10million.

During his conversation with Helen Yee, Jake Shields said that Paul would have to propose a bigger payday for Diaz to get his interest piqued:

"It's just, you know, probably if he wins a couple more boxing matches. [Nate Diaz] obviously needs to be out of his contract as well and it would have to be have to be a great payday. I mean, I imagine, money talks, you know. If he offers enough money, it would be a lot more likely to get him interested. He ain't going to fight him for you know $5-10 million. He's gonna have to offer a real payday."

