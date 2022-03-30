Nate Diaz won't fight for 5-10 million, Jake Paul will have to offer real payday - Jake Shields on potential Diaz vs. Paul boxing bout

Jake Shields recently opened up about a potential boxing scrap between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. Shields opined that a $5-10M payday may not be enough to draw Diaz into the squared circle.

Ever since Diaz expressed interest in parting ways with the UFC and potentially testing the free agency pool, 'The Problem Child' has been lobbying for the UFC to release him.

Jake Paul, who previously indicated he was interested in boxing Diaz, perhaps hopes to bag a fight against the Stockton native once he is freed from the UFC's contractual bonds.

However, Jake Shields asserted that Diaz, as a more accomplished combat sports athlete, might not regard a fight against Paul as worthwhile. He went on to detail what it would take to capture the younger Diaz's interest while in conversation with Helen Yee.

"It's just, you know, probably if he wins a couple more boxing matches. [Nate Diaz] obviously needs to be out of his contract as well and it would have to be have to be a great payday. I mean, I imagine, money talks, you know. If he offers enough money, it would be a lot more likely to get him interested. He ain't going to fight him for you know $5-10 million. He's gonna have to offer a real payday."

Catch Jake Shields' full interaction with Helen Yee below:

Jake Shields believes the UFC is trying to 'screw Nate Diaz over'

While in conversation with The Schmo, Jake Shields offered some insight into a potential fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. He admitted that all parties involved were gunning to set up the fight; however, the UFC has been playing spoilsport.

"I know Dustin Poirier has asked for that fight too and Nate Diaz has too. The fans have asked for it. But they just don't want to give it for some reason. I think they're just kind of trying to screw Nate over. I mean, hopefully we'll come to terms we'll see. I know they've been negotiating for a while. Things just keep being close, but stick, having sticking points and not quite being worked out."

Check out Jake Shields' interaction with The Schmo right here:

Diaz currently has one fight left on his existing contract with the UFC. He has been trying to secure a fight for quite some time to no avail

Edited by David Andrew