"Let my hands go and punch this guy down" - Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith talk tough ahead of Madison Square Garden clash

Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith will fight 10 rounds at junior middleweight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, appearing on the undercard of the Taylor-Serrano bout.

Vargas, an American fighter, has been out of the ring for two years. Smith, of England, fought most recently in October 2021. Vargas has a current record of 29-3-2 and Smith has a record of 30-3-1. Both men are former world champions and great boxers.

In a clip from a press conference released by Matchroom Boxing, Vargas stated that he is going to knock Smith out on Saturday, saying:

"The only thing I'm ready for is that bell to ring Saturday night and for me to let my hands go and just punch this guy down, you know? I'm looking forward to that moment... I will become world champion again - that is my plan."

Meanwhile, Liam Smith said that he will end Vargas' career this weekend:

"Jessie's going into politics now, he's already got one foot out the door, and I'll give him his other foot."

In the clip, Smith is referring to Vargas' announcement that he will be running for congress to combat 'crazy liberal ideas.' In his announcement, Vargas said that he will 'fight for Nevadans to protect the American Dream.'

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith

Jessie Vargas turned pro in 2008. His record includes bouts with Timothy Bradley, Manny Pacquiao, and Adrien Broner. His most recent bout was against Mikey Garcia in 2020. Though Vargas landed clean shots, he was walked down and battered by Garcia for much of the bout. In the end, he lost on the scorecards.

Liam Smith is the brother of Callum, Paul, and Stephen Smith. All four brothers are professional fighters. Smith turned pro in 2008. His record includes bouts with Canelo Alvarez, Liam Williams, Sam Eggington, and Anthony Fowler. His most recent fight was against Fowler in 2021. Smith won with a technical knockout in the eighth round after dropping Fowler in the fifth.

