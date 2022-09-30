"For our family" - Jake Paul tells Tyron Woodley how a drunk Logan Paul asked him to beat KSI for their family

Jake Paul spoke to Tyron Woodley about the time when his elder brother Logan Paul was drunk and asked him to fight KSI for their family's honor.

Woodley was the latest guest on the BS w/ Jake Paul show and the pair put their rivalry aside to talk about everything that was going on in the boxing and combat sports world. The former UFC champion asked the YouTuber what happened between him and KSI.

Paul explained how the 'beef' between them started and why he wanted to fight the Brit:

"What it comes down to, is like s**t talk and like things that he said about my family back in 2017 and he beat Logan, right? Like before they became 'friends'. He [Logan Paul] was drunk in the sprinter van and I could tell how badly he was emotionally hurting. Logan grabbed me, literally by the neck and was like you have to beat KSI for our family."

Jake Paul felt a rush of feelings inside him and he felt like he had to go on a mission to beat the Brit and avenge his brother's loss against him. Since then, 'The Maverick' and 'JJ' have become good friends and business partners. This creates a conflict of interest for the older Paul brother since he will have to see his younger brother fight his business partner.

Take a look at the clip from the show:

Tyron Woodley says KSI has to fight him on the Bs w/ Jake Paul show

Tyron Woodley spoke about why KSI has to fight him after his poll on Twitter. A few weeks back, 'The Nightmare' put out a poll asking his fans who they think he should fight next. Woodley topped the poll with 38% votes after more than 800,000 people voted. Jake Paul told the former UFC champion about the poll, to which he replied saying:

"If he put a whole poll out and everybody want to see me fight him then why would put a poll and then not fight?"

He added:

"Sign the paperwork, that's easy for me."

Woodley retired from the UFC in March 2021 and then decided to take his skills to the YouTube and celebrity boxing world. He fought twice against Jake Paul, losing both bouts. He is currently looking for his next opponent in the boxing ring. If KSI chooses his next opponent based on his Twitter poll, fans may get to see 'The Chosen One' fight in January next year.

Take a look at KSI's poll:

ksi @KSI Who do you want me to fight in January? Who do you want me to fight in January?

Watch Woodley's appearance on Jake Paul's show below:

