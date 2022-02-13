Logan Paul is back in training following hand surgery

Logan Paul is back in training for the first time since having surgery on his hand.

'The Maverick' fractured his hand while attempting to break the record on a punching machine. Paul suffered the injury during his trip to Europe and sported a blue cast for a few weeks. Paul was spotted training at the Dogpound gym in Los Angeles.

'The Maverick' was working the bag under the guidance of personal trainer Kirk Myers. Paul, however, used only his left hand for powerful punches and kept tapping the bag with his right hand. He did not throw his damaged hand as he did not want to risk injuring his it again. Apart from attending his brother's fights, the older Paul brother has not been heavily involved with boxing his last fight in June last year.

Paul jabs the bag with his left hand.

Logan Paul was rumored to fight Mike Tyson last year, however, nothing came of the rumors. Both 'The Maverick' and 'Iron Mike' came out and said they would not want to fight each other. Now that he is back in training, fans are wondering if he's training for his next fight. Paul has never officially called an end to his boxing career.

Could Logan Paul have pro ambitions on his mind like his brother?

His last fight was against Floyd Mayweather in June last year. The YouTuber-turned-boxer managed to survive eight rounds with Mayweather. However, many fans trolled Paul for constantly clinching during the fight.

Logan Paul is suing Floyd Mayweather for not paying him

Ever since he took on Floyd 'Money' Mayweather in June last year, Paul has claimed that Mayweather has not paid him for the fight yet. Although many thought Paul was joking, things took a serious turn when he filed for a lawsuit against Mayweather.

His brother Jake Paul spoke to The Mirror and revealed that Logan Paul and his team are suing Mayweather:

"He really hasn't [paid Logan], there's a lawsuit that was opened up last week or two weeks ago. They're pressuring him both legally and behind-the-scenes, but it's embarrassing for Floyd 'Money' Mayweather to not have enough money to pay my brother."

TMZ @TMZ Logan Paul says he's suing Floyd Mayweather, claiming the undefeated fighter never paid him for their boxing match. tmz.com/2022/02/11/log… Logan Paul says he's suing Floyd Mayweather, claiming the undefeated fighter never paid him for their boxing match. tmz.com/2022/02/11/log…

The fight did very well with over a million in pay-per-view sales. Even though Paul would receive a smaller sum compared to Mayweather, it is definitely still a huge amount. Mayweather has not spoken about the lawsuit or the accusations yet.

