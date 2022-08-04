"I'm boxing again" - Logan Paul confirms December return to the ring

Logan Paul has confirmed that he will indeed fight later this year.

'The Maverick' has been out of the boxing ring since his June 2021 showdown with Floyd Mayweather. The bout ended in a no-contest after eight rounds of action in the exhibition contest. Since that bout, Paul has been busy, but not in boxing.

The 27-year-old has made an impact in the business world, with his popular 99 Originals NFT project and PRIME hydration drink. Beyond that, Paul has made an impact in the WWE ring as he's transitioned into becoming a pro-wrestler.

The YouTube star was recently praised for his performance at SummerSlam 2022 against The Miz. While Paul has earned rave reviews for his matches inside the wrestling ring, he's now targeting a return to the boxing ring.

Logan Paul discussed his return to boxing in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. The 27-year-old revealed that he's now back in sparring and that he's targeting a return to the ring against an opponent he didn't name.

In the interview, Paul stated:

"I was sparring. I'm a boxer now again. We're getting back in the ring. We're going from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December. We'll see [who the opponent is]. I have some people in mind, but I can't say yet... I want to keep it a secret until we're ready."

Watch Paul's comments in the video below:

Who could Logan Paul fight in his return?

Dillon Danis is the clear frontrunner to face Logan Paul on his return.

The jiu-jitsu ace and the YouTube star have gone back and forth on social media for years now. The Bellator MMA fighter was originally expected to face Logan's brother, Jake Paul, in March 2021, but the bout didn't come to fruition.

Since then, Danis hasn't competed in any sport. He's trying to heal from injuries and keep his training quiet as he's transitioned from being a popular MMA fighter to being a social media star.

Paul has teased that he will return to the ring this year for some time, however, he's never put a date on it. The link between himself and Danis was established a few months back when 'The Maverick' stated that the grappler was his ideal return opponent.

While a fight between the two is far from confirmed, it's the most likely matchup for December.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far