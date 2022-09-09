Watch: Logan Paul confirms he will return to the boxing ring in January on the same card as KSI

Logan Paul has confirmed that he will return to the ring in January alongside his business partner, KSI.

The Brit recently fought two bouts in one night and came out victorious. After his fight, he tweeted out hinting at a Prime Squad card that included JiDion and Paul in January. 'The Maverick' did agree to fight if he got to take on Dillon Danis. However, he never gave any confirmation.

In the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the 25-year-old asked his older brother whether the rumors were true and if he was actually returning to the ring. 'The Maverick' replied:

"I have answers for you that you wanna know, but it's kinda serious. It's true, I think I'll be making a return to the ring in January, on the same card as your arch nemesis and my best friend and business partner, KSI."

Logan Paul and KSI have formed quite the friendship recently. They started off as bitter rivals who fought each other in one of the biggest YouTube boxing events ever. However, after 2 fights against each other, the pair became friends and even started a business together.

They are now the faces of Prime Hydration, a sports drink which they claim is better than Gatorade.

Logan Paul tells Roman Atwood why Jake Paul is taking the fight against KSI

Logan Paul revealed to Roman Atwood the motive behind the Jake Paul vs. KSI fight. 'The Problem Child' and 'JJ' have verbally agreed to a fight next year at Wembley Stadium after going back-and-forth for years. With 'The Nightmare' finally returning to boxing, the pair can finally finalize a date and location for their fight.

In the latest Impaulsive episode, Roman Atwood suggested that the younger brother is taking the fight to avenge his older brother's loss. Logan Paul replied:

"He has to, he has to. I saved myself with Prime but he's gonna attempt to get that win for the family."

Atwood then asked Paul how the fight would affect his business with 'JJ' and who he would support. Paul responded:

"I told JJ this at dinner, coz we talked about it... it is gonna be a sensitive time for me all jokes aside. But you know, at the end of the day you gotta go with blood."

Fans are eager to see KSI fight Jake Paul after all the trash talk and hype behind the fight. First, 'JJ' will look to gain some more fight experience before he faces 'The Problem Child'.

