"Get that fight for the family" - Logan Paul tells Roman Atwood why Jake Paul will fight KSI

Logan Paul spoke to Roman Atwood about why Jake Paul is looking to fight KSI and why their rivalry is so intense.

'The Nightmare' was formerly known as 'The Maverick's' foe, the pair that started the YouTube boxing trend. They fought twice in two successful events that saw both fighters gain notoriety and fame. After fighting each other, the pair became good friends and business partners.

In the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, guest Roman Atwood talked about a potential fight between KSI and Jake Paul. Atwood said that it was almost as if the younger brother was looking to avenge 'The Maverick's' loss to 'JJ'.

The 27-year-old responded:

"He has to, he has to. I saved myself with Prime but he's gonna attempt to get that win for the family."

Atwood then asked him how the fight would affect his business with KSI and who he would support. Paul responded:

"I told JJ this at dinner, coz we talked about it... it is gonna be a sensitive time for me all jokes aside. But you know, at the end of the day you gotta go with blood."

Logan Paul has made it very clear that he will support his brother if and when Jake Paul fights KSI. The pair have called each other out multiple times. However, since making his return to the ring just last month, the Brit is looking to get more fights in before he faces 'The Problem Child'.

Roman Atwood reveals to Logan Paul how the FBI forced him to get off YouTube

Roman Atwood is a YouTuber who does everyday vlogs and is responsible for the massive success and rise of vlogs on YouTube. The family man from Ohio went from daily vlogging for five straight years to getting off YouTube with no explanation. In the same podcast with Logan Paul, the YouTuber revealed why he had to get off the video-sharing platform with no explanation:

"We didn't quit YouTube we were told to get off YouTube by the FBI."

Mike Majlak asked whether Atwood had a 'nasty stalker' bothering him. The Ohio native replied:

"And we've had lots of them over the years. But this person was able to get into our OnStar, lock our car on and off. He'd send us pictures to our phone of all our cameras at the house."

Roman Atwood explained to Logan Paul how he could not take the situation lightly, especially with his children at home.

Atwood is now back on YouTube and is doing everything from vlogging to podcasting. Fans are excited to have one of the 'OG' YouTubers back on the platform.

