Logan Paul jokes he is going for Floyd Mayweather's neck chains in order to settle pay dispute

Logan Paul clashed with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather over eight rounds when the two met in an exhibition fight last summer. The bout went the distance, which meant that it was automatically declared a draw as per the preset rules for the fight. The YouTuber turned boxer has since accused Mayweather of not paying him for the contest, while threatening to sue the boxing legend.

While it's unclear whether the older Paul brother will ever see his money, 'The Maverick' recently joked about settling the pay dispute by going after Mayweather's expensive pieces of jewelry. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul said:

"We're figuring out the paycheck. Floyd's chains. He's got two around his neck, two big ones that I like. Those are the ones I'm going for."

Further into the conversation, Paul revealed that he has been training for a few days now and hopes to secure a fight by the end of 2022.

Referring to Jake Paul's brutal knockout win over Tyron Woodley last December, the 26-year-old stated that he wishes to one-up his younger brother in the boxing ring later this year.

Floyd Mayweather on why Logan Paul hasn't been paid in full for exhibition bout

Logan Paul was reportedly due to receive a massive eight-figure sum for his blockbuster clash with Floyd Mayweather. The YouTube star has repeatedly said that he is still waiting to be paid by 'Money' for the lucrative event.

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast last month, Mayweather finally explained why Paul was not paid in full. The former pound-for-pound boxing great stated that money from pay-per-view buys takes time to arrive. Mayweather said that even he was still collecting checks from his earlier bouts:

"This comes with the territory. To them, that’s real money, and I like the YouTubers. The money on the back-end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while. Nothing comes right away. I’m still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago. They just hate when the table is turned. Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life."

