Joe Rogan claims Logan Paul has only one advantage over Mike Tyson if they fought

A rumored fight between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson has got everyone talking for a while now. With many chipping in with their opinions on how bad it could turn out for Paul, Joe Rogan has a rather interesting take. With almost everyone counting out the 'The Maverick', Rogan thinks there is one edge that the 26-year-old has.

While recently speaking on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience with Snoop Dogg as a guest, Rogan said:

"The only thing you would have on Logan's side is youth. That's it."

The UFC commentator is certainly not backing Logan Paul to win. He believes the 26-year-old's youth is the only factor that gives him an edge over Mike Tyson. Logan Paul himself has been quite confident about beating Tyson because of his age.

While Logan Paul and Mike Tyson enjoy a good relationship, the large amount of money on offer could entice both men to sign a contract.

The event could be one of the biggest boxing shows ever. For two men who are known to put on a show and attract the masses, a possible matchup does not seem to be out of the realm of possibility. It will be interesting to see if anything comes from the speculation of Mike Tyson and Logan Paul facing off in the ring.

How did a 'reignited' Mike Tyson make Joe Rogan consider buying a bigger table for his podcasts?

In the same episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan had an interesting story to tell about Mike Tyson. Rogan recalled the time when 'Iron Mike' was on his show to promote his fight with Roy Jones Jr. and it looked like he was ready to fight. He talked about how a 'reignited' Tyson made him buy a bigger table for his podcasts.

"You could see the element that made him prime Mike Tyson had been reignited. I was like I need a wider table, I got nervous in the room with him."

Mike Tyson has been a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience on two occasions. First, in 2019 and for a second time in 2020. The contrast between Tyson's demeanor on both occasions was as clear as day, with the second appearance taking place during the buildup towards his comeback fight.

'Iron Mike' was notably more dialed in and serious during the second podcast with Joe Rogan as the duo discussed Tyson's physical and mental preparation for the fight.

The first time the pair recorded a podcast, it was a much more light-hearted affair, considering Tyson wasn't booked for a fight. This was most likely the reason for Rogan being intimidated the second time around.

Relive Tyson's second appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience right here:

