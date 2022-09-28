"Rewriting boxing history"- Logan Paul opens up on his brother Jake Paul fighting MMA legend Anderson Silva

Logan Paul has opened up on his brother Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Anderson Silva.

'The Problem Child' is set to take on the toughest challenge of his boxing career so far when he fights the MMA legend on October 29. While many didn't believe Paul would ever agree to fight Anderson Silva because of the Brazilian's striking abilities, the 25-year-old is determined to prove his naysayers wrong.

During a recent episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul spoke about how big of a step this will be for 'The Problem Child' to fight someone him and his brother looked up to while growing up.

While further suggesting that Jake is "rewriting boxing history" by fighting Anderson Silva, Logan Paul said:

"Jake is literally rewriting boxing history and it is so cool as his brother to see him fight someone who we looked up to for so long, our entire lives Anderson Silva was our guy, our hero."

Catch the full episode below:

Matchroom Boxing is suing Jake Paul for $100 million

Ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Anderson Silva, 'The Problem Child' finds himself in a legal battle against Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Earlier this month, Paul made some serious accusations against Hearn, alleging that the Brit bribed Glenn Feldman, who was one of the judges for Katie Taylor's fight against Amanda Serrano.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata BREAKING



Eddie Hearn is suing Jake Paul for more than $100m for claiming Glenn Feldman was "paid" by Matchroom after Joshua v Usyk 2



"Matchroom & Mr Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100m given the value & goodwill attached to the Matchroom business."

#Boxing BREAKINGEddie Hearn is suing Jake Paul for more than $100m for claiming Glenn Feldman was "paid" by Matchroom after Joshua v Usyk 2"Matchroom & Mr Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100m given the value & goodwill attached to the Matchroom business." 🚨BREAKING🚨Eddie Hearn is suing Jake Paul for more than $100m for claiming Glenn Feldman was "paid" by Matchroom after Joshua v Usyk 2"Matchroom & Mr Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100m given the value & goodwill attached to the Matchroom business."#Boxing https://t.co/WfprpWjgIc

As one would expect, the accusations weren't taken well by Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing promoter suggested that they would let all of this go if Paul came out with a public apology. However, 'The Problem Child' didn't do so and the Brit decided to take legal action against the 25-year-old for alleged defamation.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Eddie Hearn's attorney revealed that they were officially suing Jake Paul in excess of $100 million. The statement read:

"He [Jake Paul] was still given an opportunity to retract his defamatory statements and refused to. Now he will face the legal consequences of his actions as Matchroom and Mr. Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100 million given the value and goodwill attached to the Matchroom business and the harmful nature of Mr. Paul’s comments."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far