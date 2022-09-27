Why is Jake Paul being sued?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has found himself in quite a situation as Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is officially suing him.

This comes after 'The Problem Child' made remarks that insuated Matchroom had bribed judge Glenn Feldman.

During a now-deleted interview with iFL TV, Paul questioned judge Feldman for his assessment of Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor. He suggested that it looked quite evident that Eddie Hearn was bribing Feldman, who also came under scrutiny for his officiating in the Joshua vs. Usyk rematch.

"It's like a repeated crime here and this type of sh*t, I'm gonna call it out in boxing because it's bulls**t and clearly this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing."

As one would expect, the accusations made by Paul weren't taken lightly by Eddie Hearn, who is now suing 'The Problem Child' for his defamatory statements in excess of $100 million.

Eddie Hearn is suing Jake Paul for more than $100m for claiming Glenn Feldman was "paid" by Matchroom after Joshua v Usyk 2



"Matchroom & Mr Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100m given the value & goodwill attached to the Matchroom business."

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Eddie Hearn's attorney revealed that Jake Paul was given the opportunity to retract his statements. However, he failed to do so and now finds himself with a sizable lawsuit.

"He [Jake Paul] was still given an opportunity to retract his defamatory statements and refused to. Now he will face the legal consequences of his actions as Matchroom and Mr. Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100 million given the value and goodwill attached to the Matchroom business and the harmful nature of Mr. Paul’s comments."

Chael Sonnen believes Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul should settle outside of court

Chael Sonnen has offered a piece of advice to Eddie Hearn regarding his lawsuit against Jake Paul. Interestingly, 'The American Gangster' believes that the Brit should settle things outside of court with 'The Problem Child'.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen warned Eddie Hearn about suing Paul, claiming that there will be a lot of people siding with the former Disney star.

"Come out with your headline, do the lawsuit, talking about you defending yourself, shut anybody else down from doing it. Call Jake, 'Hey, we're good, let this ride in the headlines just a little bit further. I'm not gonna actually see you in court. It's not gonna be a beautiful day if they go and get a defense together. There's gonna be a lot of people that side with Jake."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the matter in the video below:

