"Eddie needs to be real, real careful" - Chael Sonnen warns Eddie Hearn about suing Jake Paul for $100 million

Chael Sonnen has warned Eddie Hearn about filing a lawsuit againt Jake Paul. Paul recently accused the renowned promoter of being involved in fixing, who responded by suing 'The Problem Child' for $100 million.

Eddie Hearn is suing Jake Paul for more than $100m for claiming Glenn Feldman was "paid" by Matchroom after Joshua v Usyk 2



"Matchroom & Mr Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100m given the value & goodwill attached to the Matchroom business."

'The American Gangster' believes Hearn needs to proceed very carefully regarding legal action against Paul. The former UFC fighter said on his YouTube channel:

"That's very strong language but Eddie needs to tread real thin here. Eddie needs to be real, real careful. Because the truth is an absolute defense."

Paul's fixing allegations against Hearn and Matchroom Boxing stem from erraneous scoring on the part of judge Glenn Feldman. While Sonnen accepts that Hearn cannot be directly linked to the issue, he believes it could be damaging for a reputed promoter like him.

According to 'The American Gangster', Hearn should sort things out with Paul personally and avoid a potentially ugly battle in court. Sonnen added:

"Come out with your headline, do the lawsuit, talking about you defending yourself, shut anybody else down from doing it. Call Jake, 'Hey, we're good, let this ride in the headlines just a little bit further. I'm not gonna actually see you in court. It's not gonna be a beautiful day if they go and get a defense together. There's gonna be a lot of people that side with Jake."

Jake Paul's allegations against Eddie Hearn

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn worked together to organize Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, arguably the biggest fight in women's boxing history. Taylor, promoted by Hearn, was awarded a split decision win over Serrano in a close contest.

Controversy emerged regarding a wild 97-93 scoring on judge Glenn Feldman's scorecard. A few months later, Feldman came under criticism again for favoring Matchroom Boxing's Anthony Joshua in his heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. While Feldman scored the contest 115-113 for Joshua, the other two judges scored in for Usyk, giving him the decision.

Paul called out Matchroom Boxing regarding Feldman's controversial scoring in a recent interview with iFL TV.

“Clearly, this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing. That’s a bold statement and an accusation that I don’t take lightly, but it’s just blatantly obvious. You would think they would bring a different judge that f*cked up the scoring of Taylor-Serrano to Saudi Arabia.”

