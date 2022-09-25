Eddie Hearn is suing Jake Paul for over $100 million in a defamation case

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul have taken their rivalry to the next level.

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman has filed a lawsuit against 'The Problem Child' for defamatory remarks that the YouTuber-turned-boxer made against Matchroom about "paying" Judge Glenn Feldman. Feldman was one of the judges in the match between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor back in April.

In an interview back in September, Jake Paul claimed that Hearn and his company had paid the judge in two fights, the Serrano vs. Taylor fight and Usyk vs. Joshua II. Paul claimed that the judge made outlandish decisions favoring the Matchroom sponsored fighters in both fights. In an interview with TMZ, Hearn's attorney revealed:

"Both legally and ethically there is a clear line separating opinion from defamatory lies. Jake Paul knows that, and he purposely crossed that line when he wrongly accused Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn of fixing fights."

He added:

"Nonetheless he was still given an opportunity to retract his defamatory statements and refused to. Now he will face the legal consequences of his actions as Matchroom and Mr. Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100 million given the value and goodwill attached to the Matchroom business and the harmful nature of Mr. Paul’s comments."

Jake Paul has not responded to the lawsuit yet. Fans are wondering whether the lawsuit is real or just a tactic by Hearn. If it's the former, what implications could it have for Paul's budding boxing career?

Take a look at the tweet of the news by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul: "He said, 'I don't want to do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.' He said, 'I'm only doing real fights.' And of course, I can't get high up in weight, but I'll fight him in a real fight at the weight that I'm at." [ @TMZ_Sports Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul: "He said, 'I don't want to do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.' He said, 'I'm only doing real fights.' And of course, I can't get high up in weight, but I'll fight him in a real fight at the weight that I'm at." [@TMZ_Sports]

Jake Paul calls out ESPN for showing commercials during Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao

The younger half of the "Paul Brothers" was furious at ESPN this Friday night during the Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceico broadcast. Stevenson fought Conceicao on September 24 at the Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey. The 25-year-old put up a dominant display against the former Olympic gold medalist despite losing his titles on the scale after missing weight by 1.6 pound.

However, during the break between the rounds, the ESPN stream of the fight was playing ads. So Jake Paul expressed his dissatisfaction:

"Bro I cant f***ing do this sh*t with the ESPN commercial break in progress ruining the vibe of the fight...I'm tryna see what they saying in the corners that's half the entertainment."

Usually, in between rounds, fans get to hear the advice of the cornermen to their respective fighters.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul BRO I CANT FUCKING DO THIS SHIT WITH THE ESPN COMMERCIAL BREAK IN PROGRESS RUINING THE VIBE OF THE FIGHT IM TRYNA SEE WHAT THEY SAYING IN THE CORNERS THATS HALF THE ENTERTAINMENT BRO I CANT FUCKING DO THIS SHIT WITH THE ESPN COMMERCIAL BREAK IN PROGRESS RUINING THE VIBE OF THE FIGHT IM TRYNA SEE WHAT THEY SAYING IN THE CORNERS THATS HALF THE ENTERTAINMENT

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far