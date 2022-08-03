"There will always be people trying to make sure he doesn't succeed" - Eddie Hearn feels that Jake Paul has been unlucky, and is overcoming the odds in his boxing career

Eddie Hearn has been rather complimentary of Jake Paul recently, and has continued the trend in the latest episode of the DAZN Boxing Show.

He claimed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been unpopular in the industry and has had to deal with various challenges.

Eddie Hearn said:

“The problem will be the reputation of future events. Are we actually going to see these events? I feel a bit for Jake, because where he’s quite unpopular with his industry, there will always be people trying to make sure he doesn't succeed."

He added:

"So, he has it all against him and the inexperience of not working in the boxing business. They should have known it's very unlikely that Rahman’s going to make 200lbs.”

Hearn was referring to the saga that went on with Most Valuable Promotions' latest card, the planned August 6 Madison Square Garden Show.

Jake Paul was set to feature in the main event against Hasim Rahman Jr., with Amanda Serrano being the co-feature. However, the bout was recently called off after Rahman Jr. did not want to fight at the contracted weight

Eddie Hearn believes that the problems facing Paul were rather unfortunate for the fighter and the promotion. The promotion is only a year old, and two of its shows have had problems with the main event.

For the first show, Tommy Fury pulled out of fighting Jake Paul due to a lung injury. Tyron Woodley stepped in in as a late replacement to save the show.

Watch Paul react to Rahman Jr. pulling out:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight… (1/2) Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight… (1/2) https://t.co/7ADOku3glx

Hearn himself has felt like the people around him are trying to make sure that he does not succeed.

As Matchroom boxing has expanded into the UK, Hearn has clashed with the likes of Bob Arum and Leonard Ellerbe. The Matchroom boxing president has claimed that the other promoters were bitter and jealous of him.

Fury dropped off the card on this occasion due to not being able to enter the United Staes. It looked like Hasim Rahman Jr. would save the show. However, it is not to be and the card is now off.

Jake Paul, Most Valuable Promotions and boxers will lose money due to the cancellation

Promoting the fight would have cost MVP a lot of money. They had hired out MSG for press conferences and also had media workouts.

Hearn also spoke about the costs that were involved and said:

“They’ve still lost a lot of money. When you’re hiring out Madison Square Garden, a Saturday night in August - they could have put on a big event - it’s not a good look for anybody. Who’s fault is it? Dunno, it doesn't matter. Jake Paul is not fighting, even worse, Amanda Serrano is not going to fight."

Entering training camps would also have been expensive for the fighters that were scheduled to be involved in the card. Especially hit would be fighters on the undercard, who do not have as much money as Serrano and Paul.

See Amanda Serrano's response:

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters

I’m with the right Team!.

Fight cards & bouts get these things happening all the time.

My managers

For my loyal fans I’ll be posting my new fight date soon.

I my Team.. For all the concerned Nay SayersI’m with the right Team!.Fight cards & bouts get these things happening all the time.My managers @jakepaul & Nakisa @MostVpromotions NEVER stop working.For my loyal fans I’ll be posting my new fight date soon.my Team.. For all the concerned Nay Sayers I’m with the right Team!. Fight cards & bouts get these things happening all the time. My managers @jakepaul & Nakisa @MostVpromotions NEVER stop working. For my loyal fans I’ll be posting my new fight date soon. I ❤️ my Team.. https://t.co/BmV0tKDwt3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far