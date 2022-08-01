"I used Jake Paul" - Eddie Hearn praises Jake Paul for his promotional efforts and the audience he brings

Eddie Hearn was full of praise for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an interview with GQ Magazine:

“I used Jake Paul in that promotional tour. And he used me. I brought the traditional boxing crowd and he brought the YouTube audience.”

Eddie Hearn represented Katie Taylor and Paul represented Amanda Serrano for the fight between the pair. Upon the announcement, Hearn stated that the fight only took place thanks to Paul's efforts. Serrano and Taylor are two of the biggest names in boxing, and the fight has often been labeled the biggest bout in the history of women's boxing.

Commercially, the bout was massive too, as both fighters received career-high paydays. Paul has been very vocal about how women deserve to make more money from boxing.

The fight headlined Madison Square Garden, in contrast to female fights usually being on the undercard of bigger events. Katie Taylor herself was on the undercard of Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri in her previous fight.

The fight also had great numbers. DAZN does not usually release viewing figures for their fight cards, but the company put out a press release following the fight. Over 1.5 million people tuned in to the bout globally on the DAZN platform.

Hearn believes that Jake Paul was able to bring in people who would not typically watch boxing due to his social media presence.

Eddie Hearn also spoke about Jake Paul’s self-belief

Hearn also discussed ‘The Problem Child’s boxing career:

“You don’t take up boxing in your mid twenties and beat Canelo Álvarez. It’s just not possible. But he really believed it, even off-camera when it was just the two of us.”

Watch the face-to-face Hearn and Paul had in the build up to Serrano vs.Taylor here:

Hearn believes Paul is serious about his boxing career, even though Hearn himself doubts that 'The Problem Child' can reach the top of the sport. In the build-up to Serrano vs. Taylor, the pair clashed as Hearn doubted Paul's boxing credentials.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far