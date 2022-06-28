Watch: Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury in jeopardy

The mega-fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury looks to be in peril. Fury is reportedly unable to enter the United States.

In an Instagram Story, Fury said:

“'Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out. And as soon as I entered the airport, I got pulled to one side and I was told by the Homeland Security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know.”

The Brit was supposed to fly to the United States for a press conference on Wednesday. Reportedly Tommy’s brother Tyson Fury has also been denied entry into the United States. 'The Gypsy King' has links to Daniel Kinahan and is allegedly amongst over 600 people connected to boxing that have been placed on a no-fly list.

The issue of 'TNT’s camp being unable to travel to the United States has been brought up before. The day before the fight was made official, Paul accused Fury of using it as an excuse to avoid the fight. Fury responded and said it would not be an issue and that he is prepared to fight Paul.

In response, Jake Paul offered hope that the bout could still place:

“Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little bi*ch.”

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference has been postponed

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to have a press conference at Madison Square Garden but that has now been postponed. The promotional company behind the event, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, put out a statement on Twitter.

"Despite many assurances by Tommy Fury and his team that he was able to come to the U.S., and knowing that Tommy was in California just last month, we were surprised to learn that he had an issue at Heathrow airport on Monday. As a result of circumstances out of our control, the scheduled press conference for Wednesday at MSG has been postponed. We are working with our partners at SHOWTIME and Madison Square Garden and will share more information as soon as we are able."

