Tyson Fury allegedly banned from entering U.S. over suspected ties with Daniel Kinahan

WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury was allegedly banned from entering the United States earlier this month, owing to suspicions about the boxer's ties with crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

'The Gypsy King' was stopped from boarding a flight from the U.K. by American immigration officials. Fury is reportedly on a list of boxers who have worked with Kinahan as their manager and promoter.

Many other associates of mob boss Daniel Kinahan have found themselves blocked from entering US. Yikes. 🥊 Breaking - Tyson Fury has been refused access to the US on a flight from UK.

According to the Sunday World, U.S. officials have flagged a group of over 600 individuals for having ties to Kinahan's faction. The group also contains a huge number of people involved in boxing.

Daniel Kinahan is an Irish boxing promoter and suspected crime boss. Kinahan's name has been linked to many international drug and arms dealing operations. He was arrested in 2010 along with his father and brother for alleged money laundering operations.

The US government is currently offering $5 million for information that could lead to Kinahan's arrest and conviction.

United States offering a reward of up to $5,000,000 for information leading to the disruption of the Kinahan organisation - or the arrest and conviction of the three leaders of the Kinahan group.

Tyson Fury on his retirements plans and a possible comeback

Tyson Fury has been reiterating his retirement plans ever since his win against Dillian Whyte in April. In a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Fury reaffirmed his plans to stay retired. The champion said:

"No, I still mean it Piers. I'm not going to be fighting anymore professional fights I'm finished."

Morgan further asked Fury about the possibility of a money fight with Anthony Joshua if the Brit wins his upcoming fight with Oleksandr Usyk. The champion was quick to respond to the host, saying:

"No, I don't care who wins the fight. I wish them both all the luck in the world. I'm done... There is some talk of me having some exhibition fights, to be honest with you, I can't see that coming off either. I've got no real interest in fighting anymore."

Watch Fury's interview with Piers Morgan below:

Later, in an interview with talkSPORT, Fury was asked what would persuade him to come out of retirement and fight the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk. 'The Gypsy King' named his price, saying half a billion would do the trick:

"I'll probably want half a billi to come out of retirement... If they want me out of retirement, they'll have to bust half a billi."

Watch Fury's interview with talkSport below:

