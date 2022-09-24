How much money did Shakur Stevenson earn by beating Robson Conceição?

Shakur Stevenson returned to the boxing ring on Friday night to take on Robson Conceicao. The latter had his moments in the fight, but he struggled to settle in and do anything significant. On the flipside, Stevenson looked much more comfortable inside the ring and dominated the majority of the fight to secure a unanimous decision victory.

In the process, Stevenson also earned a massive payday. The 25-year-old guaranteed a purse of $3 million for himself. However, according to ESPN, he had to give up $150,000 from his purse to Robson Conceição because he missed weight. Moreover, he was also fined $20,000 by the commission. It is safe to say that the former Undisputed Super-Featherweight Champion was left with about $2,820,000 after various deductions.

It is worth noting that his fight against Robson Conceição was his last in the division. Shakur Stevenson is eyeing a move up to the Lightweight division as he feels cutting down to 130lbs is not sustainable for his body.

Twitter reacts to Shakur Stevenson's win over Robson Conceição

As mentioned earlier, Shakur Stevenson put on a dominating performance in what was his final fight in the Super-Featherweight division. The scorecards at the end of the fight read 117-109, 118-108, and 117-109 all in favor of Stevenson.

Following his win, the 25-year-old was praised for his performance. However, there were also some questions raised regarding the officiating of the fight; the referee seemed to ignore some of the low blows landed by Stevenson.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below:

"Another dominating performance for @ShakurStevenson ! Congrats! On to the next!"

"Multiple things pissing me off about this fight. ESPN commentating is the most biased I’ve ever heard. Shakur low blows all fight long. Conceição has been landing all night and the commentators say nothing, yet drool over anything Shakur does."

"@ShakurStevenson dominates Robson Conceicao in Newark, turns attention to lightweight division - The Ring"

"Are my eyes bad or is Stevenson hitting him low blows that the refs are not calling? #StevensonConceicao"

