"Stevenson hitting him low blow" - Teddy Atlas, Rosie Perez, Dustin Poirier and others react to Shakur Stevenson beating Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson took on Robson Conceicao this past Friday night in a super-featherweight bout. The 25-year-old was initially supposed to defend his undisputed titles, however, he was stripped of them for missing weight.

It is worth noting that the titles were still on the line for Robson Conceicao, however; he failed to win the matchup. Stevenson had a fairly dominating outing as he secured a unanimous decision victory: 117-109, 118-108, 117-109.

Following his victory, notable combat sports personalities like Dustin Poirier, Claressa Shields, and more were quick to react over Twitter. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below:

"Duck under #StevensonConceicao"

"Hate How They disrespect my sport #Football @espn Boxing on #StevensonConceicao #Stopit"

"Are my eyes bad or is Stevenson hitting him low blows that the refs are not calling? #StevensonConceicao"

"@ShakurStevenson dominates Robson Conceicao in Newark, turns attention to lightweight division - The Ring"

"Shakur got Conceicao holding. Oh! Nice shots by Shakur!"

"Multiple things pissing me off about this fight. ESPN commentating is the most biased I’ve ever heard. Shakur low blows all fight long. Conceicao has been landing all night and the commentators say nothing, yet drool over anything Shakur does"

"Can’t believe I stayed up past midnight to watch 11 rounds of this.

"Another dominating performance for @ShakurStevenson! Congrats! On to the next!

"Official attendance hasn't been announced, but been told that there are almost 9,000 fans at Prudential Center in Newark tonight. Top Rank expects gate revenue to exceed $700,000 for Shakur Stevenson's second hometown fight."

What's next for Shakur Stevenson?

Following his weight miss in the buildup to his fight, Stevenson made it known that this would be his last fight in the super-featherweight division. He spoke about how he wanted to move up to the 135lb division as he couldn't cut it down to 130lbs anymore.

Interestingly, Shakur Stevenson has stuck to his word and announced that he will indeed move up to the lightweight division. Following his win over Robson Conceicao, Stevenson suggested that he is willing to fight both Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko. He stated:

"We gotta fight the champ. Me and Devin [Haney], we could lock in. After he fights Kambosos, let’s get it on. I’ll fight Lomachenko, too!”

