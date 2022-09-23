"I gave it my all" - Shakur Stevenson says he is moving up to 135 as he failed to make weight for his fight against Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson came in at 1.6lbs heavier than the super featherweight limit of 130lbs for his fight against Robson Conceicao.

The pair are set to fight at the Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, September 23. Stevenson, the Unified super featherweight champion, has been stripped off his belts after failing to make weight.

After the weigh-in, Shakur Stevenson tweeted:

"I gave it my all. I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight."

Take a look at the tweet:

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson I gave it my all. I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight. I gave it my all. I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight.

Stevenson has not had many weight-related issues in the past, especially during fight week. However, he has always expressed interest in moving up in weight to challenge other champions.

While preparing for his title defense against Conceicao, the Unified champion seems to have encountered some heath-related issues. This might have prevented him from making weight.

Shortly after the previous tweet, he tweeted:

"It’s showtime I’m locked in regardless see y’all soon"

Despite being stripped off his belts, Stevenson has assured his fans that he will deliver a spectacular performance. This ordeal has not got his mind off the fight.

Take a look at the tweet:

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson It’s showtime I’m locked in regardless see y’all soon It’s showtime I’m locked in regardless see y’all soon 😤🏆

Shakur Stevenson says he will look to fight Gervonta Davis in the future

Shakur Stevenson has always made it clear that it is his intention to move up in weight. He is looking to challenge the likes of Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Ryan Garcia.

After failing to make weight for his fight and announcing that he will move up to 135, the lightweight division will get a lot more interesting. In a recent interview with My Mixtapez he spoke about a fight with 'Tank':

"Yeah for sure I think that's gonna be one of the biggest fights in the world. I feel like how they talking about Errol and Bud Crawford, I feel like me and Tank gonna be basically 2.0 of that and probably even bigger than that so."

Stevenson also believes that his fight against Davis has the capability to surpass the megafight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Stevenson will look to beat Conceicao first and then announce his move to the 135lbs division.

Take a look at the interview:

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez 🥊 Link for Full Episode in bio! Shakur Stevenson says him vs Gervonta Davis will be a bigger fight than Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence🥊 Link for Full Episode in bio! Shakur Stevenson says him vs Gervonta Davis will be a bigger fight than Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence 👀🥊 Link for Full Episode in bio! 🔥 https://t.co/EAv8b1jAdQ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far