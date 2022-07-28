"It's all up in the air right now" - Shakur Stevenson unsure of career future after next fight

Shakur Stevenson could be leaving the super featherweight much sooner than expected.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since his decision victory over Oscar Valdez in April. The victory gave him two of the four titles in 130-pounds, as well as The Ring's super featherweight championship as well.

Following the victory, Stevenson spoke about his desire to unify the titles and win every title in the weight class. However, instead of fighting a champion next, he'll be defending his title against Brazilian contender Robson Conceição in September.

The bout will be a homecoming fight for the champion, as he will be fighting in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. The fight will be a big one for reasons other than it being a homecoming as well. It could be Stevenson's last fight at super featherweight.

Despite previous hopes of becoming a unified champion, it seems that Stevenson's time at 130-pounds could be coming to a close. In a recent interview with BoxingScene, the star discussed his future in the weight class.

There, he revealed that he could move up in weight already. In the interview, Shakur Stevenson stated:

“We gotta see. It’s all up in the air right now. It’s all depending on how I’m feeling. Going up to 135 is not out the way and staying at 130 is not out the way. It’s all depending on what I feel and how I feel after this fight. So, we’re gonna see."

He added:

"Maybe I’ll go up to 135 for one fight, and then come back down to 130. You never know. I can play with it like that. I feel like I’m that good.”

See the interview below:

Who is Shakur Stevenson fighting next?

If it is indeed the last fight at super featherweight for Shakur Stevenson, his last opponent will be Robson Conceição.

The Brazilian is set to challenge for the 130-pound title in September at the Prudentail Center in Newark, New Jersey. The bout is seen as a bit of a formality for the champion to retain his title.

Conceição is a former accomplished amateur boxer and has had some success in the professional ranks. However, his biggest moment came in defeat. Last year, he was praised for his efforts in a decision defeat to Oscar Valdez.

Part of the reason that Stevenson could be looking to leave the weight class is due to a lack of names. The 130-pounds is light outside of himself, hence why his fight with Conceição isn't as hyped as a possible superfight would be.

