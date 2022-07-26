"That fight's gonna happen" - Shakur Stevenson validates potential fight vs. Devin Haney, criticizes Ryan Garcia

Shakur Stevenson believes that a fight between him and Undisputed Lightweight Champion Devin Haney might happen in the future, and it would be a “great fight.”

Stevenson, the unified WBC, WBO, and The Ring Super Featherweight Champion, previously said moving up to the 135-pound division is part of his plans, making a match-up with the lightweight king a possibility.

In an interview with FightHubTV, ‘Fearless’ recalled how he and ‘The Dream’ spent their amateur careers almost parallel to each other, as Haney was always a weight class higher than him. He said:

“Me and Devin would be a great fight. Since we're amateurs, we've been one weight class apart with him being one weight class higher than me. And now we're pros, it's been the same thing. I know for a fact that soon he's planning to go up to 140, and I'm planning on going up to 135, so it's gonna be hard. That fight's gonna happen but it's gonna be like, we gonna be at the same weight class.”

Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is set to defend his unified title against Robson Conceição in September in his hometown of New Jersey.

He is already a two-weight world champion, winning his first belt in 2019 when he conquered the WBO Featherweight Title scene. He then moved up to the 130-pound division where he is the current unified WBC/WBO/The Ring Champion following his complete performance against Oscar Valdez in April.

Shakur Stevenson says Ryan Garcia not looking for legacy

In the same interview, Shakur Stevenson also took a swipe at Ryan Garcia for moving up to 140 and seemingly avoiding the big fights at 135. He claimed that right now, Garcia is only looking to increase his popularity. Stevenson said:

“He's trying to become a star right now. He ain't really looking for legacy at the moment... At the end of the day, Ryan was the mandatory for Devin's belts I think, but he ended up moving the weight.”

Watch Shakur Stevenson’s full interview below:

Garcia has expressed his intention to move to the super lightweight division after his scintillating performance against Javier Fortuna earlier this month. Their fight took place at 140 pounds after the Dominican failed to make the lightweight limit by the date of the fight.

Since knocking out Fortuna, ‘KingRy’ has stepped up his taunting and call outs of Gervonta Davis.

