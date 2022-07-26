"I'm going to put on a show" - Shakur Stevenson promises fireworks against Robson Conceição 

Shakur Stevenson is ready to put on a show in his return against Robson Conceição.

The 25-year-old is coming off a fresh lopsided victory over Oscar Valdez earlier this year. In what was supposed to be the biggest test of Stevenson's career thus far, he easily outpointed the-then WBC and The Ring super featherweight win.

With the victory, Stevenson added two more titles to his resume. Just a few months later, he's already set to return in September. At the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the champion will face Brazilian contender Robson Conceição.

Conceição last defeated Xavier Martinez via unanimous decision in January. Prior to that victory, he had a close and controversial decision defeat to Oscar Valdez. The defeat remains the only one in the Brazilian's career thus far.

Earlier today was Stevenson's first press conference since his return against Conceição. The Newark native made it clear that he's ready to put on a show in his hometown against the contender. He stated:

"I'm going to do my part, I'm going to come in shape. As far as everybody, I appreciate all of your support. I'm locked in, and September 23, I'm going to put on a show."

Watch Stevenson's comments at the press conference below:

Shakur Stevenson discusses fighting in his hometown

Just 18 professional fights into his career, Shakur Stevenson is headlining a title-defense in his hometown.

It's a moment that means a lot to the 25-year-old. Especially because it means that Stevenson gets to return home and help give back to his community in Newark, New Jersey.

While Stevenson is facing a great contender in Conceição, he didn't really discuss his opponent. Instead, the super featherweight titleholder mostly talked about how much it meant to him to be back home. He wants to put on a show for Newark and be an example for the young fans. Stevenson stated:

"You all gotta keep trying to be great, and strive to be better. I want to be an example for you all. I'm going to make sure that I do my part, and come in September 23rd in shape, and ready to fight. I'm going to put on a show for the kids, and the city of Newark. I want to give you a hell of a performance."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far