Watch: Devin Haney looking powerful ahead of rematch with George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney appears to be in tremendous form ahead of his proposed rematch against George Kambosos Jr.

In a recent training video, Haney showcased his punching power by unleashing vicious hooks on his coach, who was thankfully wearing a body protector. 'The Dream' then displayed his outstanding footwork while skipping and exceptional hand-eye co-ordination on the pads.

Watch Devin Haney's full training video:

There is speculation that Haney could face Kambosos Jr. for a second time in Australia on October 16. Prior to challenging the Australian, Haney signed a multi-fight deal with ESPN wherein he agreed to return to Kambosos' native land for a rematch.

Haney comprehensively outboxed Kambosos Jr. back in June to claim a convinicing unanimous decision victory and become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion. 'The Dream' was too slick for Kambosos and many believe he did not lose a single round.

Watch the fight highlights of Kambosos Jr vs Haney:

It remains to be seen if George Kambosos can make the necessary adjustments to make the fight more competitive this time around. Kambosos shocked the world when he defeated Teofimo Lopez back in 2021, but had very little success when facing Haney.

Devin Haney is open to fighting Ryan Garcia

When previously asked about the prospect of fighting Ryan Garcia, Haney replied like a champion:

"Of course, I want to fight the best fighters in the world."

Watch Haney's full interview on DAZN:

Ryan Garcia is scored an impressive sixth round knockout victory against Javier Fortuna back in July. 'KingRy' landed a devastating left hook to prompt Fortuna to spit out his gumshield and get counted out. The Mexican-American displayed his superb speed and punching power to finish his experienced opponent.

At the ages of 23 and 24 respectively, Haney and Garcia are widely considered as two of the hottest young talents in boxing. Regardless, it is Haney who is the more accomplished so far with an undefeated record of 28-0 and multiple world titles.

'KingRy' has recently moved up to 140 lbs and is looking at other lucractive opportunities, such as a bout against Gervonta Davis. Despite Haney currently campaigning at 135 lbs, the American is considered big for the weight. Hence, 'The Dream' is likely to move up to 140 lbs in the near future. And who knows what might happen then?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal