Who is boxing judge Glenn Feldman?

Glenn Feldman is a 60 year old American boxing judge. Feldman has been professionally scoring boxing bouts since 1992 and in nearly three decades of doing so, he has scored in around 1246 bouts.

Feldman was most recently amongst the three judges who were appointed to score the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk this past weekend. The bout ended in a split decision in favor of defending champion Usyk, who also added the Ring Magazine belt to his collection.

However, the result wasn't well accepted by the majority of the boxing world as Glenn Feldman was the only judge who had Anthony Joshua on his scorecard while the other two judges, Viktor Fesechko, gave it 116-112 and Steve Gray scored it 115-113 both in favor of the Ukrainian.

Interestingly, Feldman had Anthony Joshua winning five of the first six rounds of the fight, which seemed to be the reason why 'AJ' won on the American judges' scorecard. This created a lot of controversy at first, however, thankfully for the 60 year old, it has since cooled down.

Was Glenn Feldman confronted for his scorecard for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2?

As mentioned earlier, there was a lot of fuss surrounding Feldman's scoring for the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. To make matters worse, the veteran boxing judge was confronted for his scoring following the main event.

Upon being asked how he had Joshua win seven rounds out of the twelve, Glenn Feldman said:

"Just the way I did."

Feldman appeared to have been caught off-guard with the question and immediately passed on the question to his supervisor, who explained his scoring. While suggesting that the rounds that the 60 year old had Anthony Joshua winning were "razor close" and could've gotten either way, the supervisor stated:

I saw it as a very close fight. Understand that boxing is scored round by round, not by the fight as a whole and those rounds were razor close. It depends on your perspective, how you evaluated the impact and the effectiveness of the punch.So I think a close fight is not always, I mean the key thing is they scored it as they saw it."

Watch the video below:

