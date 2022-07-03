Logan Paul reveals chance to become a guest of his at next major WWE event 

Logan Paul is allowing one fan to become a guest for his next major WWE event.

'The Maverick' has taken to pro-wrestling like a duck to water. Last year he began working with WWE, appearing at WrestleMania 37 for Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn. This year, however, he decided to hop into the ring himself.

Paul wrestled at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match with The Miz against the Mysterios. The match, and especially the YouTuber's performance, was praised. Following that match, Paul confirmed that he would continue to perform in the WWE.

The YouTuber's return was confirmed earlier this week, as Paul announced on social media that he had signed a full-time deal with the WWE. While the terms of the deal aren't disclosed, the 27-year-old is expected to wrestle multiple times over the next year.

Now, it seems that one lucky fan will be able to attend Paul's return. On Twitter, the YouTuber announced that the individual who purchases his latest 99 Original NFT will be invited as a guest to his next major WWE event.

While Paul's next major event isn't known, reports state that he will return later this month. With that being said, whatever fan purchases the latest 99 Original will be in attendance.

See Logan Paul's tweet about his WWE return below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul OriginalsDAO @OriginalsDAO



Perk:

- Holder & a friend invited to next major WWE event as a guest of LP



originals.com #95 BREAKING POINTPerk:- Holder & a friend invited to next major WWE event as a guest of LP #95 BREAKING POINTPerk:- Holder & a friend invited to next major WWE event as a guest of LPoriginals.com https://t.co/c0kYPrNqL9 The buyer of today’s Original is invited to my next major WWE event as my guest 🤙🏼 twitter.com/originalsdao/s… The buyer of today’s Original is invited to my next major WWE event as my guest 🤙🏼 twitter.com/originalsdao/s…

Will Logan Paul box again?

While Logan Paul is consistently competing in the wrestling ring, he's not quite done boxing.

Despite signing with WWE, 'The Maverick' has intentions of boxing again soon. He's been out of the ring since his exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. The eight-round bout ended in a no-contest.

Last month, Paul appeared on True Geordie's YouTube channel to discuss his return to the ring. The YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed that he's not done in the ring and is planning on facing Dillon Danis as his next opponent.

The two men have had a rivalry for a while, plus Paul revealed that one of Danis' friends pulled a gun on him on a recent occasion. Discussing his return to the ring, the 27-year-old stated:

"I'm gonna piece up Dillon Danis. Everyone would love it. That dude is the f***ing gum that sticks to the bottom of your shoe. That dude sucks. I'm gonna shut his a** up."

Watch Logan Paul's interview with True Geordie below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far