"No f***ing way" - Logan Paul reacts to JiDion getting a haircut live at the US Open

Logan Paul shared his reaction to JiDion getting his hair cut during a US Open match. The American YouTuber is notorious for his pranks, which include sneaking in an air horn to a tennis match.

For his most recent video, Jidon Adams got his hair cut while sitting courtside at the Nick Kyrgios vs. Karen Khachanov at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.

The YouTuber has pulled a similar prank before when he got his hair cut during an NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks match. Paul was watching the US Open live and recorded the moment JiDion made an appearance on the TV Screen:

"No f***ing way, JiDion, no way"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul JIDION GETTIN A CUT AT THE US OPEN JIDION GETTIN A CUT AT THE US OPEN https://t.co/gj6Co5ezrk

JiDion was recently announced as the first member of the Prime Squad, an influencer squad sponsored by Paul and KSI's business venture Prime Hydration. Since the announcement, both 'The Maverick' and 'JJ' have gotten to know the YouTube prankster and have shot several videos with him. The internet is going crazy over his latest prank during an intense quarter-final between Kyrgios and Khachanov.

The Australian ended up losing the quarter-final to Khachanov after a closely fought match. Kyrgios was not happy after the match and ended up breaking two of his racquets on the court.

Logan Paul reacts to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight announcement

Logan Paul reacted to the fight announcement between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. 'The Problem Child' recently announced his next fight would be against Silva on Saturday, October 29, live from the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The announcement got both Paul and 'The Spider' trending on Twitter.

'Maverick' replied to the announcement on Twitter, saying:

"Insane insane insane"

Logan Paul himself is looking to make a return to the boxing ring and get his first win on the record. 'Maverick' has zero wins and one loss on his professional record, with the loss coming against his former foe KSI. The pair are now rumored to be fighting on the same card in January under the Brit's promotional outfit Misfits Boxing. JiDion is also rumored to be fighting on the card.

