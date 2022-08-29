"Prime squad card" - KSI, Logan Paul, and JiDion hint at Prime squad boxing event in January 

KSI, Logan Paul, and JiDion have teased a Prime squad boxing event in January 2023. The Brit is fresh off his August 27 fight card where he fought twice in one night. He put on a show in front of a sold-out O2 Arena, knocking out both of his opponents on the same night. Following his last fight, he revealed that he was planning to return to the ring in January. American YouTuber JiDion, who is signed to the Prime squad, tweeted out saying he wants to box Joe Weller:

"F**K IT I WANNA BOX JOE WELLER WHERE YOU AT B***H!!!!

In response to his tweet, 'The Nightmare' tagged Logan Paul and asked for his thoughts on a potential Prime squad boxing event in January:

"Prime squad card in January? @LoganPaul"

Logan Paul seemed to agree with KSI and even revealed who he would want to fight if the card were to happen:

"As long as I get to f**k up @dillondanis"

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have quite a bit of history together. The MMA fighter has been constantly trash-talking the Paul brothers for years, ever since they got into boxing. However, they have never fought each other and with 'The Maverick' looking to make a return to the ring, Danis may be the perfect opponent for him.

KSI reacts to the Misfit Boxing event that he headlined and praises Deji

Misfits Boxing organized the KSI vs. Swarmz and 'The Nightmare' vs. Pineda card, which took place on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. It was the first event organized by 'JJ's' company and it featured some of the biggest YouTubers and social media influencers from around the world. The O2 Arena was sold out and the entire card was knockouts galore.

After the massive success of their first card and the positive reactions of the fans, 'JJ' reacted to the event by saying:

"What an event. From start to finish there was entertainment throughout. Credit to all the fighters for getting in the ring. This is just the beginning for Misfits Boxing"

Shortly after the card, the promotional company announced their next card, MisfitsxDAZN series 002, which will be headlined by a fight between Hasim Rahman Jr. and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield. Also on the card, Jay Swingler will take on musician Chad Lebaron (also known by his YouTube channel name Cherdleys) in the co-main event.

