KSI announces tickets for Misfits and DAZN X Series premiere are now on sale

English YouTuber, rapper and boxer Olajide "KSI" recently announced that Misfits Boxing and DAZN Group would be partnering to start a new boxing series. The MF & DAZN X Series premiere is scheduled to take place at The O2 Arena in London, England on August 27, with the rapper taking on fellow YouTuber and boxer Alex Wassabi.

Today, he announced that tickets for the Series premiere are now on sale. The event includes undercard matches, with FaZe Temper taking on rapper Blueface, as well as YouTubers Deji and FouseyTube in another match.

KSI announces MF & DAZN X Series tickets on sale

The Sidemen co-founder unveiled the undercard for his boxing match against fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi in their upcoming MF & DAZN X Series premiere event. The match will be live from the O2 Arena in London, England on August 27.

Two undercard matches have been announced, where FouseyTube will take on fellow YouTuber Deji, while FaZe Temper will box against rapper Blueface. The English rapper and YouTuber posted a graphic on Twitter reminding fans of the date and hyping them up for the event.

Misfits Boxing, KSI's promotional company, quoted the tweet and announced that tickets to see the event live are now on sale on its website.

Over three years after his boxing triumph against fellow social media star Logan Paul, J.J. returns to the ring against fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi, who defeated his brother Deji in a boxing match at Wembley Arena in March this year. After KSI criticized Deji for his performance, Wassabi called him out in a response video, accusing him of bullying his younger brother.

After a three-year hiatus from boxing, the YouTube rapper tweeted on May 4 that he would be returning to the ring on August 27. On July 1, Wassabi was confirmed as his opponent, with Deji vs. FouseyTube and FaZe Temper vs. Blueface being announced as the undercard matches.

Fans react to tickets for Misfits & DAZN X Series going on sale

Fans responded to the tweet by expressing their hype for the matchup and their support for the YouTube rapper.

Others wondered if this was the entire card for the matchup or if there would be other fights scheduled as well.

neekos nephew @iaeeai_____ @KSI Is there more undercards or is that it (I’m not complaining) @KSI Is there more undercards or is that it (I’m not complaining)

Whether or not there'll be more undercard fights remains to be seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far