"His mindset had switched"- Logan Paul reacts to KSI's younger brother finally getting a win inside the boxing ring

Logan Paul recently applauded KSI's younger brother Deji for finally getting a win inside the boxing ring.

Deji had lost his previous three bouts to the likes of Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi before getting into the ring against Fousey this past weekend. While most people counted him out, 'ComedyShortsGamer' put on a convincing performance to win the bout after Fousey's corner threw in the towel in the third round.

Deji's performance was applauded by many, including Logan Paul, who recently praised KSI's younger brother on his The Impaulsive podcast. 'The Maverick' discussed how the Brit's mindset had switched.

While claiming to be happy for Deji, Paul said:

"Deji, KSI's younger brother lost three fights in a row. You have 'JJ', KSI who's winning everything and then his younger brother, who's already the little brother loosing repeatedly and last night, he comes in the ring, you could tell he worked his a** off, his mindset had switched and he got his first W. I was very happy for Deji."

Watch Paul talk about Deji's win below:

KSI wants fight alongside Logan Paul on the same card

KSI has suggested that he wants to fight alongside Logan Paul on the same card. From being foes to business partners, Paul and 'JJ' have developed a great bond over time.

While 'The Maverick' hasn't fought anyone since his exhibition against Floyd Mayweather, KSI recently returned to the boxing ring where he took on two opponents on the same night. Interestingly, 'JJ' is looking to get back in the ring by January and wants Paul to join him.

In a recently uploaded YouTube video, KSI spoke about the possibility of fighting alongside Logan Paul on the same card in January. He said:

"From a draw, to me winning, to us being victorious together with Prime and everything. Bro, January bro Logan and me are gonna be on the same card, it has to happen, it has to happen. That's gonna be such an insane card I can't wait. January is gonna be lit bro, it's gonna be lit. Business partners with Prime, just smashing it man, just killing it."

Watch KSI's video below:

