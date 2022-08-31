"January is gonna be lit" - KSI reveals that he will be fighting alongside Logan Paul on the same card in January

KSI has revealed that he will be fighting on the same card as Logan Paul for the first time ever.

The former foes turned business partners have developed a very close bond in the last few months after announcing their new business venture. Fans love the new duo, who have been collaborating quite frequently. The American even flew over to the UK to support 'JJ' during his recent fight.

'The Nightmare' fought two opponents in one night, Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda, with Logan Paul watching ringside.

After his win over Pineda, 'The Maverick' came and held his hand up as the referee announced the winner of the fight. In a recent Reddit reaction video he uploaded to YouTube, he spoke about the pair fighting on the same card:

"From a draw, to me winning, to us being victorious together with Prime and everything. Bro, January bro Logan and me are gonna be on the same card, it has to happen, it has to happen. That's gonna be such an insane card I can't wait. January is gonna be lit bro, it's gonna be lit. Business partners with Prime, just smashing it man, just killing it."

Following his fight, Prime squad member JiDion tweeted out saying he wanted to fight Joe Weller. 'JJ' responded to the tweet by tagging Paul and asking him if he would be interested in a prime squad card in January. 'The Maverick' agreed with the condition that he gets to fight Dillon Danis.

Watch the video below:

Who will KSI fight next after calling out Andrew Tate and Tommy Fury?

KSI has a number of options to choose from for his next fight. After knocking out both of his opponents on the same night on August 27, the Brit announced that he would return to the ring in January.

In his post-fight interview, he called out a number of people, including Tommy Fury, Andrew Tate, Austin McBroom, and Slim:

"Yeah, bro. I saw the fights. Slim looks good, I want a piece of that. Yeah, Austin versus Gibb, I want the winner of that."

He continued:

"Andrew Tate, I want a piece of that. Tommy Fury, I want a piece of that."

KSI was disappointed at the fact that neither of his opponents were at his level and barely put up a fight against him. When he fights in January, he will look to up the competition and really test himself.

Take a look at the interview:

Edited by Aditya Singh