"Andrew Tate, I want a piece of that" - KSI openly challenges Andrew Tate and Tommy Fury to a boxing match

After securing an easy win against Swarmz and Luis Alcarez Pineda at the O2 Arena, YouTube star Olajide "KSI" openly challenged Andrew Tate and Tommy Fury to a boxing match. KSI's most recent double fight night held on August 27 was an enormous success on all fronts for the YouTube sensation and ended with him securing two big wins on a single night.

In the post-match interview, the YouTuber turned professional boxer went on to list a number of names he wanted to face off against in boxing matches, but the one which garnered the biggest reaction from viewers was none other than four-time kickboxing champion Andrew Tate.

Challenging Tate to a quick match after his win against Pineda, KSI exclaimed:

"Andrew Tate! I want a piece of that."

KSI challenges Andrew Tate and Tommy Fury after his wins against Pineda and Swarmz at the O2 Arena

Fresh off the back of two big wins, the YouTuber turned boxer has called out two fighters who have been making waves in the entertainment industry over the past couple of months.

The YouTuber addressed the crowd and basked in his victory:

"Ladies and gentlemen, are you entertained? Hey yo, it's good to be back. Two fights one night, Two KOs. Yeah, buddy. I said it. I talked the talk and I walked the walk...

After taking down two opponents in one night, the YouTuber didn't shy away from talking about his future fighting aspirations. KSI mentioned the list of big online personalities he would like to take on:

Yeah, bro. I saw the fights. Slim looks good, I want a piece of that. Yeah, Austin versus Gibb, I want the winner of that."

He then called out internet sensation Andrew Tate, who was recently hit with a series of social media bans from all major platforms, including the likes of Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

After challenging Andrew Tate, KSI went on to name none other than British professional boxer and reality television personality Tommy Fury. More Interestingly, though, both the challenged personalities were once formerly set to take down the YouTuber, meaning that both fights are plausible on paper. KSI said:

"Andrew Tate, I want a piece of that. Tommy Fury, I want a piece of that."

Judging by the crowd's reaction when Tate's name was called out, a fight between the two will certainly bring in a massive viewership for both parties.

Social media reacts to the call out

As expected, the call out was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a plethora of interesting reactions from viewers. On YouTube alone, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views and thousands of comments in a short span of time.

Moments after the announcement was made, social media exploded with debate over whether the YouTube sensation was ready to take down Tate and Fury.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Tate and Fury are yet to respond to the challenge. With his professional record set at 3-0, KSI's confidence is at an all-time high, and he appears to be ready to take down a higher caliber of athletes in the near future.

