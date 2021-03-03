Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul's callout by challenging him to a bout 

"The Problem Child" YouTuber Jake Paul recently posted a lengthy rant on his Instagram where the 24-year-old influencer dug into boxers Canelo Alvarez and Tommy Fury. Paul addressed many things in the 2-minute long rant where he acknowledged the two fans who crashed Alvarez's post-match interview.

In typical Paul fashion, he labeled Canelo a hater and even challenged him to a bout. Responding to Fury in the same statement where the former stated that his brother "Tommy Fury" could take Paul down, he issued an open challenge to Fury.

Jake Paul blasts Canelo Alvarez and responds to Tyson Fury/Tommy Fury…



Tyson Fury responds to Jake Paul's callout.

Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul after being branded a “little kid” by the YouTuber earlier today…



Paul mockingly said in his statement that he didn't even know Fury had a brother and mocks him by saying,

"If Tyson Fury took a sh*t, it'd be his Lil brother."

Paul also went on to openly challenge Fury, saying,

"If you're Tyson Fury's little brother and you want to me, don't let your big bro do shit for you. Log into Twitter or Instagram and call me out for your f***ing self bro."

Within hours, Fury came out with a statement retaliating against Paul. He said that if Paul wanted to fight, all he had to do was "get in touch."

"Mr. Jake Paul I don't need anybody to do my dirty work, I'm calling you out myself right now. You can fight me any time any place anywher, all you have to do is get in touch"

This beef has the potential to turn into an interesting bout. Fury has multiple knockouts under his belt who may not go down as easily as Paul is anticipating.

