Logan Paul replies to Andrew Tate for accusing him of taking steroids

Logan Paul has clapped back at Andrew Tate for accusing him of taking steroids.

'The Maverick' and Andrew Tate have been going back and forth in a war of words for a while now. During his appearance on Sean O'Malley's podcast, the controversial social media personality accused Paul of taking steroids.

Logan Paul has since responded to Andrew Tate's accusations while suggesting that the former kickboxer has been accused of using steroids in the past as well. 'The Maverick' also spoke about how people use the accusation as a way to hide from fighting him.

During a recent appearance on Sean O'Malley's podcast, 'The Maverick' said:

"He comes out saying, I'm doing steroids? Bro, every time I go into training camp, I get accused of doing steroids. I have a crazy genetic physique where I can train really hard and get really ripped, really fast. But bro, steroids? How the fu*k did you think I passed every drug test I've ever done for the fights I've had, what are you talking about? It's a cop out, historically for people who are threatened by me."

Logan Paul wants to fight Andrew Tate in the UFC

During the same podcast, Paul also spoke about potentially fighting Andrew Tate in the octagon. Interestingly, 'The Maverick' had earlier dismissed the idea of fighting the former kickboxer because he was against his controversial statements. However, he is now willing to fight Tate.

Logan Paul issued a proposal to the former kickboxer by urging 'Cobra' to meet him in the octagon in a one-off UFC fight. He said:

"Maybe I would take the opportunity to platform him, just for one night. Just for one night, and turn his f***ing face inside out, have him wheeled home on a gurney with his brother holding his hand in the ambulance type sh**... I don't like you, I want to fu** you up... I got a solution. Why don't we do something that both of us have never done? Clean record. 0 and 0. Let us step into the f***ing octagon, brother. An MMA fight, me versus Tate in the UFC... You think Dana would put that on?"

