"I got Deji in 3"- Logan Paul sarcastically picks Deji to knock out Floyd Mayweather inside three rounds

Logan Paul has sarcastically picked Deji to beat Floyd Mayweather inside three rounds of their upcoming exhibition matchup.

Floyd Mayweather confirmed his next bout following his recent exhibition win over Mikuru Asakura. 'Money' is set to take on the British YouTuber in an exhibition bout at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 13.

It is worth noting that Deji has had quite the journey inside the boxing ring. He went from being 0-3 as an amateur to recently getting his first win in his maiden professional fight against Fousey. Now, he has the opportunity of a lifetime to take on Mayweather.

While it is safe to say that Deji realistically doesn't stand a chance against one of the greatest boxers the world has ever seen, the chance to get into the ring against 'Money' is already a win for the YouTuber.

Speaking about Deji's chances against Floyd Mayweather during a recent episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul sarcastically decided to side with the Brit. While suggesting that 'ComedyShortsGamer' will beat Mayweather inside three rounds, 'The Maverick' said:

"I got Deji in three. Deji is gonna KO [Floyd] Mayweather for sure."

Logan Paul discusses Deji's potential pay-out against Floyd Mayweather

During the same episode of Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' and his manager Jeffrey Levin seemed to be highly skeptical about how much Deji will earn from his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

While discussing Mayweather's pay-out from the fight, Levin stated that he thinks 'Money' could potentially walk away with $20-40 million while Deji may not get paid at all.

While the possibility of that happening is very low, the Impaulsive crew still believes that the Brit will not be paid handsomely just because the opportunity itself will make it too hard for 'ComedyShortsGamer' to negotiate. Levin said:

"Yeah [Floyd Mayweather gets] probably another 20, 30, 40 [million], and he pays Deji zero."

Logan Paul added:

"I was going to say, Deji's cut of this fight, my guess was 2.5 percent."

Watch the full episode of Impaulsive below:

It is worth noting that Logan Paul famously fought 'Money' in an exhibition bout last year. However, it has become public knowledge now that Mayweather is yet to pay 'The Maverick' fully.

While it has been over a year since they fought, Floyd Mayweather still owes the 27-year-old about $2-3 million.

