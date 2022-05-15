"You're going to prison" - Logan Paul threatens to drag Floyd Mayweather to court

Logan Paul has revealed his intentions to take Floyd Mayweather to court for not paying him. 'The Maverick' fought the 45-year-old last year in June at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

It was an eight-round exhibition fight with no winner declared at the end of it. According to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, 'Money' Mayweather has still not paid him back entirely for their fight.

The 27-year-old was at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City when TMZ asked him whether Mayweather had paid him back yet. Paul replied:

"No he has not paid me in full that is a fact. I'm short a few million."

The reporter then asked Logan Paul if he had been in contact with Mayweather. He replied:

"Nah, we're taking this to the court. Do I look serious lady? Really? Nah I'm f***ing with you. I'm not f***ing with you, yeah we're taking him to court. See you in the courtroom, congrats you're going to prison Floyd."

Although Logan Paul did look like he was not being overly serious, the issue of pay has clearly not improved since he last spoke out about it.

Logan Paul talks about what inspires his 99 Originals pieces

Logan Paul recently launched his first 99 Originals piece which sold for 25 ETH ($60k USD). Since the release of his first Originals piece, the project has been doing extremely well considering that the NFT and crypto markets are at an all-time low. 'The Maverick's art project seems unaffected by the slump and continues to do well.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Paul spoke about what inspires him in his pieces:

"I took a lot of inspiration from this project, just by living, based on what I was doing or experiencing in my life. And one day I came across Pablo Picasso's light paintings. I thought they were super cool and I found out you could replicate these with a Polaroid Camera. It's a long exposure picture so you have the ability to capture light if you open the lens for a certain amount of time."

The piece, titled 'Exit My Orbit', was the ninth Originals piece to be released and sold for 28 ETH ($57k USD).

