"I have to" - Logan Paul is open to wrestling, boxing, and fighting Jake Paul

Logan Paul has expressed a desire to fight his brother Jake Paul.

Both 'Maverick' and his 24-year-old sibling began their boxing careers back in 2018. Since then, 'The Problem Child' has been the more active fighter. However, his elder brother has faced better opposition than him.

'The Problem Child' has only fought non-boxers so far, including former UFC fighters, a retired NBA player and a fellow YouTuber. Logan Paul, in his last fight, took on arguably the greatest boxer in the history of the sport, Floyd Mayweather. Although Paul did not manage to beat 'Money', he put up a good fight against him.

On an episode of his podcast with guest Gary Vaynerchuk, the older Paul brother said:

"That's why it excites me, I don't think it is replicable on a scale like this, ever, like ever. That's like some history in the making, in the textbook sh**. That excites me "

Gary Vaynerchuk, an entrepreneur and business expert, encouraged Paul to fight his brother. He compared it to the Klitschko brothers, who made it very clear that they would not fight each other. Vaynerchuk always imagined who would win if the Klitschko brothers fought, so he wants 'Maverick' and Jake Paul to face each other in the ring because it would appeal to a huge audience.

KSI believes Logan Paul would beat Jake Paul

KSI has spoken out about who he thinks will win in a fight between the Paul brothers. 'The Nightmare' and Logan Paul were once sworn rivals. However, ever since they turned into business partners, they have maintained a cordial relationship.

In a tweet, the Brit spoke about why he thinks 'Maverick' will beat his younger brother:

"Logan Paul beats everyone that Jake Paul has fought against. Case closed."

KSI has fought the older Paul brother twice and beat him once. Both fights were closely contested and went the distance. A potential trilogy bout has been teased quite a bit, but looks far off coming to fruition.

What currently seems more likely is KSI taking on Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' and 'The Nightmare' have been going back-and-forth on social media for quite a while now. Paul recently claimed he will be returning to the ring in August, and no opponent has been announced as yet.

