Logan Paul opens up on Floyd Mayweather exhibition boxing match; says he's going for the knockout

YouTube megastar Logan Paul has asserted that he aims to pursue the knockout in his exhibition match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul noted that knocking out Floyd Mayweather Jr. would be the biggest-ever upset in sports history. Paul noted that it’s a win-win situation for him and added that he can’t believe Mayweather agreed to this fight.

Logan Paul has a gameplan for Floyd Mayweather

On a recent edition of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul explained his strategy for beating Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their exhibition boxing matchup that’s scheduled to take place on February 20th, 2021.

Logan Paul’s strategy is rather straightforward. He intends to go after Mayweather and pursue the KO.

“You want me to tell you my gameplan, right now, in front of everyone? No, you’re asking me if I have a chance of beating Floyd Mayweather…Yes. Yeah. You’d be lying if you said it was impossible. And everyone wants to watch a miracle. Everyone wants to watch a f***ing miracle. And on February 20th I have an opportunity, for whatever reason the Gods have blessed me with, to pull this off. And you could f***ing bet your bottom dollar: I’m gonna do everything in my power to make it happen. So yeah, it’s hella exciting. It’s unbelievable.”

Additionally, Logan Paul cited one of the tenets of combat sports, noting that anything can happen in a fight. Paul insinuated that although Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be one of the greatest of all time and the best defensive boxer ever, no one is invincible.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is about 5’8”, whereas Paul is 6’2”. Meanwhile, Mayweather weighed in at 149.5 pounds for his last professional boxing bout against Conor McGregor. On the other hand, Logan Paul weighed in at 199.4 pounds for his last professional boxing bout against KSI, which was also his professional boxing debut.

Logan Paul addressed the aforementioned size difference between him and Mayweather. Paul noted that he hopes Mayweather doesn’t make him cut too much weight.

Paul emphasized, however, that the size advantage he has over Mayweather could come into play in their fight.

“Think about it. This will be the greatest upset in the history of sports ever…Ever! It’s a win-win situation. It doesn’t even f***ing matter what happens. But you can bet you’re a** I’m going for the knockout. They’d talk about this for the next 1000 years. I can’t believe Floyd took this fight. I can’t f***ing believe that Floyd took this fight. Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather!” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather will take place in 2021

Logan Paul competed in a white-collar boxing match against fellow YouTuber KSI back in 2018, with the fight being declared a majority draw.

Following this, Logan Paul made his professional boxing debut against KSI in what was a rematch, albeit this time around under professional boxing rules in 2019. Paul lost the fight via split decision, and his professional boxing record now stands at 0-1.

On the contrary, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time and boasts a professional boxing record of 50 wins and 0 losses.

The exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will take place on February 20th, 2021. Additional details regarding the event are likely to unravel in the days to come.